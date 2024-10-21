Vikrant Massey serves husband goals as he touches wife Sheetal's feet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 : Vikrant Massey dropped pictures with his wife Sheetal Thakur from their Karwa Chauth celebrations. His sweet gesture towards his better half by touching her feet caught the attention of netizens.

Taking to Instagram, Vikrant treated fans with a glimpse of Karwa Chauth on Monday.

The first picture captures Sheetal looking at Vikrant through a sieve (ritual of the ceremony) and looking beautiful in a pink saree.

In the next photo, Sheetal can be seen touching Vikrant's feet.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DBYYYpYTHhL/?

Serving husband goals like always, Vikrant does the same and touches Sheetal's feet.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "Ghar" (home).

On Sunday, Sheetal Thakur also posted some family photos from Karwa Chauth.

She can be seen posing alongside Vikrant Massey while holding their son Vardaan in her arms.

On February 7, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

The couple, who had dated each other for a long time, got married first in a civil ceremony on February 14, 2022 and later, tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on February 18, 2022.

The duo, who features together in the first season of the web series 'Broken but Beautiful', got engaged in a low-key Roka ceremony in 2019. However, their marriage was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor