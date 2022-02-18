Vikrant Massey ties the knot with Sheetal Thakur as per Hindu traditions

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and actress Sheetal Thakur in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple took nuptial vows in the presence of their family members and close friends in Himachal Pradesh. Vikrant and Sheetal, who featured together in the first season of ALTBalaji’s web-series Broken But Beautiful, got engaged in a low-key roka ceremony in 2019.

However, their wedding was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. His pre-wedding festivities kick-started with the haldi ceremony on February 17. The bride and the groom had a blast as they grooved to the beats of several hit numbers including Desi Girl and Kaala Chashma at the fun-filled function. On the work front, Vikrant will be next seen in Love Hostel. The crime thriller, which also features Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra, will premiere on ZEE5 on February 25.