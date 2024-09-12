Vikrant Massey To Pankaj Tripathi: Powerhouse performers in Bollywood To Watch Out For

Bollywood has witnessed an influx of talent in the last few years. While it has some stars who keep shining bright, there are also some gems who are hidden yet powerful when it comes to showcasing their craft. Today, performance oriented actors hold great value in films. They rule with their performances.

Here is a list of these Supermen who are conquering fame with their craft:

PankajTripathi

Pankaj has been leaving the audience charmed with his on-screen performances. Last seen in Stree 2, he is amongst those actors who effortlessly rule the screen space.

ShashankArora

Shashank has been a part of films like Lipstick Under My Burkha, Manto, Neeyat, etc. All his roles have been quite performance oriented and only gotten him immense applause. Every performance from Shashank has been truly enchanting.

NawazuddinSiddiqui

Having played some interesting roles, Nawazuddin catapulted to stardom on the sheer power of performance.

ManojBajpayee

A maverick in the art house cinema zone, Manoj Bajpayee proved that even without being a commercial hero, one could see the stardom he does.

VijayVarma

Another dark horse in this race of Bollywood is actor Vijay Varma, who project after project is only proving his mettle.

KayKayMenon

Yet another maverivk in character oriented cinema, Kay Kay Menon, can shine in any given role. He truly a talented who needs to be appreciated more.

VikrantMassey

Another actor who has risen to immense popularity is Vikrant Massey. With the success of 12th fail, Vikrant proved that grear performance can get you best of stardom.

RajkummarRao

Billed as one of the most versatile actors, Rajkummar Rao often makes his work speak. Playing every character at its best, he is truly a delight to watch on screen.