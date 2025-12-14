Vin Diesel hints at Cristiano Ronaldo role in next 'Fast & Furious' film

Los Angeles [US], December 14 : Hollywood star Vin Diesel has teased that footballer Cristiano Ronaldo may feature in the upcoming 'Fast & Furious' film. Diesel, who also produces the franchise, shared an Instagram photo with Ronaldo, revealing that a role had been written specifically for the soccer star, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Everyone asked, would he be in the Fast mythology... I gotta tell you he is a real one," Diesel captioned the post. "We wrote a role for him..."

Although Ronaldo's appearance has not been officially confirmed, the news has created excitement among fans of both the franchise and the footballer. Diesel previously provided details about the final film, scheduled for release in April 2027. He said the movie will reunite his character, Dominic Toretto, with Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner.

"Just yesterday I was with Universal Studios. ... The studio said to me, 'Vin, can we please have the finale of Fast & Furious in April 2027?' I said, 'Under three conditions because I've been listening to my fan base,'" he explained, noting that he wanted the franchise to return to Los Angeles, "return to the car culture, to the street racing" and also reunite his and Walker's characters onscreen, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"The third thing was reuniting Dom and Brian O'Conner," Diesel said. "That is what you're going to get in the finale."

Walker, who passed away in a car accident in November 2013, had not completed all his scenes for Fast & Furious 7. Using CGI, VFX, and his brothers Cody and Caleb Walker, filmmakers completed 350 shots to ensure Brian appeared in the final sequence. The scene showed Dominic and Brian sharing a final moment before driving off in separate directions.

"There really wasn't room to let anything slip. It was too important to complete the story in respect to Paul's memory to make sure that when you watched it, you didn't think about any of the work that we did," he said. "If you were a fan, you were watching Paul's performance and saying goodbye," as quoted by the outlet.

