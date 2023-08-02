Vineet sings for Unity & Peace in his maiden World Ethnic Fusion single - 'Elevate

In his groundbreaking new release, accompanied by an innovative AI-powered video, the internationally acclaimed singer and author, Vineet Singh Hukmani, delves into the world of World Ethnic Pop, inspiring unity and harmony while unmasking concealed mistruths. Vineet's latest offering, 'Elevate' follows the immense success of 'Run Run Run Storm,' hailed as the world's first music-multiverse creation, comprising a song, a music film, and a comic book featuring Vineet as the heroic character, Run Storm. The enchanting composition begins with a mesmerizing alaap, setting the stage for its powerful global fusion pop concept. The melody's simplicity, enhanced by a rich string ensemble, sarod, western drums, and tabla, delivers a tranquil and spirited listening experience that captivates audiences.

Embarking on his maiden venture into the global fusion genre, the record-breaking singer-songwriter emphasizes the timeless necessity of harmony. Accompanying the soul-soothing melody is an AI-powered music video, featuring lip-synced portrayals of revered world leaders synonymous with the message of peace, including Mahatma Gandhi, Dalai Lama, Martin Luther King, and Mother Teresa, among others. The song's lyrics advocate for elevating oneself to a state where unity and harmony prevail, offering protection against the abyss of lies, hatred, polarization, and environmental insensitivity that pervade our daily lives. Vineet reveals, "Elevate gave me the opportunity to deeply connect with these inner emotions and express them in a spiritually uplifting manner, incorporating musical styles that I hadn't explored before but now feel deeply connected to."As a multi-talented musician and accomplished author of both 'Nine' and 'Run Storm,' Vineet believes that the genre of world ethnic pop/global fusion pop not only serves as an ideal platform to express thoughts and emotions with purity and purpose but also ensures that the song's appeal resonates with a diverse global pop-loving audience. With 'Elevate,' Vineet continues to prove himself as a true disruptor in the music industry, fearlessly blending cultural elements to create an extraordinary musical experience that unites people across borders, reminding us all of the importance of unity, harmony, and understanding in our ever-evolving world.



