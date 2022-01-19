Vinit Kakar enjoys shooting fight sequence with child artiste Aan Tiwari

Mumbai, Jan 19 Actor Vinit Kakar, who is currently seen as demon Mayasur in mythological series 'Baal Shiv', finds it a unique experience to shoot fight scenes with child artiste Aan Tiwari, who essays the role of young Shiva.

Vinit says: "Till date its for the first time when I'll be shooting for a fight sequence with a child artiste. Aan is very cute and adorable. And it is quite a pleasant and unique experience for me while shooting for the upcoming track in which audience will see a huge fight between the lord and Asurs."

Vinit says he is very careful on sets while shooting as he is fond of kids.

"Off screen I'm being very careful while shooting. As Aan is just around 5 years old. So making him comfortable on the sets while shooting with me is all my duty. So, I will be very careful as I know kids do have mood swings. And I must say he is such a talented kid that I can asure you he is future star of our industry. And not just me anyone knows him will agree with me."

Vinit, is known for featuring in mythological shows like 'Radhakrishn', 'Devi Adi Parashakti', 'Vignaharta Ganesh' among others, He is currently also seen playing the role of antagonist 'Chirag' in 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na'.

