Violinist recalls Lata Mangeshkar's humility in their last conversation

Mumbai, Feb 7 Violinist and Bollywood musician Deepak Pandit feels blessed for having had a brief conversation with Lata Mangeshkar before India's Nightingale fell ill. He was in fact preparing to release his album with Hindustani classical vocalist Pratibha Singh Baghel, titled "Inheritance", which he has dedicated to her.

Pandit and Lataji worked together on several projects, including "Sajda", the 1991 album by late ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh and the music icon. When he discussed his upcoming album with Lataji, she said, "Inheritance", which is being released on February 14 on the web platform Sufiscore, was "a great idea".

On hearing this, Pandit had said: "Lata Didi, you have been showering your blessings upon us. I hope your blessings remain with us all our lives."

Lataji's answer will remain etched in Pandit's heart for the rest of his life. He remembers her words: "I hope that everyone loves me and I am so grateful that I cannot describe the emotions in words. It's so kind of people like you to stay so connected with me."

Responding to Lataji's gracious response, Pandit said to her: "Please do not thank me. It's my honour to say 'thank you' to you. I am blessed to carry with me memories of the times we got to work together, of the conversations we have had. I am blessed that I have you as my mentor and guide. My only wish is to have your blessings with me all my life."

Pandit was in Dubai when they had this conversation. He ended it by expressing the hope that he would meet her as soon as he returned to India." He will never be able to fulfil that wish.

