Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh dissect the world of 'Human' in new video

Mumbai, Jan 6 The makers of medical thriller series 'Human' dropped a special video on Thursday allowing the audience to delve into the layers of its principal characters.

The one minute and three second video shows directors Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh talking about the characters as they walk the audience through the world of 'Human'.

Vipul says in the video, "The story is about two principal female characters, Dr Gauri Nath and Dr Saira Sabarwal, and a young boy called Mangu. Gauri Nath is a very ambitious person and she runs a hospital called Manthan. Gauri is at the centre of human drug testing."

Adding on to his co-director, director and writer Mozez Singh says, "Dr Saira Sabarwal, who is a junior cardiac surgeon".

Vipul adds, "Saira looks up to Gauri and once she starts working with Gauri, she realizes that it is not all straightforward as it looks to the world. The third main character is Mangu, who is a boy from the slums, played by Vishal Jethwa. The story of 'Human' pivots around these three people."

Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, the Disney+ Hotstar Specials series has been penned by Mozez Singh and Ishani Banerjee, and it stars Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Vishal Jethwa, Ram Kapoor, Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastava and Mohan Agashe. The series will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from January 14.

