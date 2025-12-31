Vipul Amrutlal Shah's The Kerala Story 2 Shot Under Strict Security, Release Locked for Feb 27, 2026?

The release of Vipul Amrutlal Shah's The Kerala Story created a major stir. With its impactful narrative, the film left a significant impression and went on to win National Awards for Best Direction and Best Cinematography. In the latest update, The Kerala Story 2, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, has been shot under strict security and is set to release on February 27, 2026.

The sequel to The Kerala Story, also set in Kerala, has already been filmed. Reportedly, it will portray a grimmer and darker narrative. Details about the cast and director of The Kerala Story 2 are still being kept under wraps. An independent industry source shared, “The Kerala Story 2 has already been filmed in an extremely controlled and secure manner. Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah did not want any troubles to erupt during the shooting schedule.”

The source further added, “The cast and crew reportedly had no access to their phones during the shoot, so nothing could be leaked from the sets.” The source also revealed that, as per an exhibitor, the release date of the film has been locked for February 27, 2026.

This is indeed an exciting update, The Kerala Story 2 is officially in the making. Moreover, The Kerala Story was a massive success, opening to more than ₹8 crore on its first day. Before the end of its second weekend, it had crossed the ₹100-crore mark and recorded its highest single-day collection on its second Sunday.