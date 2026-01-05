Vipul Shah's 'Beyond The Kerala Story' gets a release date; To be out on February 27

Mumbai, Jan 5 Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah's much-awaited next, "Beyond The Kerala Story" has finally received a release date.

The makers, Sunshine Pictures Limited, have revealed that the film is scheduled to arrive in cinema halls on February 27 this year.

They unveiled a motion poster announcing the release date of the film on social media. The asset on the clip went like this:

"They said it was just a story.

They tried to silence it.

They tried to discredit it.

But the truth didn’t stop.

Because some stories don’t end.

This time, it goes deeper.

This time, it hurts more.

Beyond The Kerala Story".

"...and it continues, Beyond the Kerala Story...Presented by Vipul Amrutlal Shah & Sunshine Pictures. Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh...Co-produced by Aashin A Shah...In cinemas on 27th February, 2026", the caption on the post read.

Refreshing your memory, the 2023 release "The Kerala Story" sparked widespread discourse across the country. Despite this, the project was able to bag not one but two National Awards, for 'Best Direction' and 'Best Cinematography'.

Directed by Sudipto Sen and starring Adah Sharma, "The Kerala Story"

revolves around the indoctrination of aspiring nurses, two Hindu and one Christian. The project is claimed to be based on true events that took place in a north Kerala district.

Now "Beyond The Kerala Story" promises to be another hard-hitting narrative elevated both in terms of storytelling and scale.

The sequel returns to the rawness of real life, bringing forth voices of real victims, truths hidden in plain sight, and stories unfolding in our own neighborhoods.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under his banner Sunshine Pictures Limited, "Beyond The Kerala Story" has been directed by National Award winner Kamakhya Narayan Singh. Co-produced by Aashin A Shah, the film is set for a theatrical release on February 27.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor