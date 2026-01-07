Vir Das on Convincing Aamir Khan to Back Happy Patel: “If You Don’t Make It, No One Else Will”

Vir Das recently opened up on the idea of meeting Aamir Khan for his upcoming directorial debut film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. He shared how a superstar backs a project when he truly believes in one. Recalling the moment, Vir revealed that Aamir has been placed on such a high pedestal that approaching him felt slightly daunting.

Vir said, “He is on such a high pedestal that you don’t really communicate much with him. I hadn’t spoken to Aamir sir for almost 10 years. Then I messaged him saying, ‘Aamir sir, can I call you?’ He replied, ‘Yes, call now.’ And when he picked up, it felt like we speak every week.”

Vir went on to reveal how candidly he pitched his film to Aamir Khan, “So I told him, ‘Sir, I have a film with me and I want you to make it. If you don’t make it, no one else will.’ He said, ‘Okay, come next week and give me the narration.’ I have never seen a superstar who is so accessible and gives you a meeting so quickly. I gave him the narration, and after that there were nine more narrations. His main concern is always the script. After nine narrations, he said, ‘Take some money and shoot five scenes.’ I did the test shoot, and then he said, ‘Go on floors.”

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is directed by Vir Das, also starring Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and Mithila Palkar in pivotal roles, the film is slated to release in theatres on 16th January, 2026.