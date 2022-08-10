Viral Video: Desi Man sings Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Na Ho song on UK Streets

Shah Rukh Khan is a true global superstar whose stardom has no bound as SRK enjoys a global fan following. . So, when they hear a fellow brown person singing a Bollywood song on a street, they have to stop and listen. A desi man’s video of him singing an Indian song on the streets of the UK is going crazy viral.

The video was uploaded on Instagram by musician and content creator Vish. The reel has received over 3.7 million views and 381k likes. In the video, Vish is dressed in a black hoodie and singing in a mic with loudspeakers beside him playing the background music. With a crowd surrounding him to watch his performance, Vish starts singing the heart-touching lyrics ‘Chahe jo tumhe poore dil se, milta hai vo mushkil se…’