Viral video: Wife came second in beauty pageant, what husband did to winner will shock you

Brasilia [Brazil], May 30 : Is winning the only thing that matters? This question will definitely strike your mind after seeing a viral video of a man who disrupted an LGBTQIAP+ beauty pageant in Brazil recently.

In a shocking incident, the Brazilian drag pageant had a bizarre ending on Saturday when the enraged man charged the stage and slammed the crown as it was about to be placed over the winner Emannuelly Belini's head while his runner-up partner Nathally Becker watched in horror.

The man yelled and pulled his wife away from the winner as a shocked audience gasped. Miss Cuiaba's rhinestone-snatching spouse, who remains publicly unidentified, then picked up the crown and heaved it to the ground again, breaking the prize to pieces.

https://twitter.com/brunoguzzo/status/1662809530206412800

The man then attempted to pull Becker offstage, but pageant security intervened, ushering him backstage.

The pageant coordinator Malone Haenisch, who organized the Miss Gay Mato Grosso, released a statement about the fierce outburst, insisting that the pageant's judges were fair in declaring Belini as queen and shaming the violent behaviour of Becker's husband, the New York Post reported.

"He did not consider the result to be fair and caused all this inconvenience and damage," Haenisch said.

"We vehemently condemn the incident that occurred at the time of the crowning of the elected Miss," the event planner continued, "when the partner of Miss Cuiaba, who was classified in second place, invaded the stage and aggressively destroyed the crown."

Haenisch added, "We confirm the pageant jury's choice and we sympathize with the elected Miss, as well as [Becker], as she is not responsible for the crazy attitudes of third parties."

The statement went on to note that the pageant's "legal team has been informed" of the criminal incident and that "necessary legal measures" will be taken as a result of the disruptive stunt.

What do you think of this bizarre act?

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor