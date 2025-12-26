Virat Kohli papped at Mumbai airport hours after back-to-back match-winning knocks at Vijay Hazare Trophy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 : Hours after sealing a thrilling victory over Gujarat in a nail-biter in Bengaluru at the Vijay Hazare Trophy, star cricketer Virat Kohli was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

In the visuals captured by the paps, Virat Kohli could be seen exiting the airport. He was all smiles.

Currently, Virat has scored 208 runs in two matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy so far at an average of 104.00 and a strike rate of 128, including a 101-ball 131 against Andhra Pradesh and a brisk 77 in 61 balls against Gujarat.

Virat's return to VHT after 15 years has also witnessed him complete a couple of milestones, reaching the 1,000-run mark in the tournament's history and also becoming the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar and the fastest batter to reach the 16,000-run landmark in List A cricket.

Virat's return to 50-over format, which started on a poor note with two successive ducks against Australia in November, now looks a triumphant one. Starting from that unbeaten 74* in Syndey ODI, Virat has blasted 584 runs at an average of 146.00 in six innings for India/Delhi, scoring three centuries and fifties each.

All eyes are on the 'King' to wear the ODI colours when India kickstarts a three-match ODI series against New Zealand from January 11.

