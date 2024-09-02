'Visfot’ Trailer: Riteish Deshmukh and Priya Bapat's First Collaboration Impresses Fans, Fardeen Khan to Play Prominent Role (Watch Video)

Riteish Deshmukh soon will be seen in a new avatar in his upcoming web series 'Visfot'. This time he will be sharing the screen with City of Dream actress Priya Bapat. In these series we can see Fardeen Khan who is madly in love with Krystal Dsouza. The trailer of this series is already viral on social media and the audience is showering their love.

The chemistry both couple is on next level. In the trailer, it is shown that Riteish and Priya's son is kidnapped. The series is caught in the maze of relationships; can Riteish save his son safely? This is going to be interesting to watch.

Riteish Deshmukh is getting a different prediction in this web series. Riteish will be seen playing the role of a pilot in the web series 'Visfot'. Riteish and Priya Bapat will work together for the first time on the occasion of this series. Priya's bold guess in the trailer of 'Visfot' has caught everyone's attention. This series will be released on September 6 on Jio Cinemas.

Watch Video

Other this, Riteish is getting lots of love for hosting the 5th season of Marathi Bigg Boss. He is said to be neutral host. While Fardeen Khan was last seen in movie with Akshya Kumar titled