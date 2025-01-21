Vishal calls Santhanam ‘the medicine’ to solve many people’s issues

Chennai, Jan 21 Wishing close friend Santhanam a very happy birthday, actor Vishal on Tuesday called the comedian -turned-hero “a medicine to solve many people’s issues”.

.Vishal, whose latest film Madha Gaja Raja has emerged a blockbuster, took to X to wish his close friend and co-actor in the film, Santhanam, a happy birthday.

Calling Santhanam his darling brother, Vishal said, “Too happy for you, for us and for the mega blockbuster #MadhaGajaRaja. Our combination has always been loved by the audience. Thank you for being part of the successful journey of #MGR and I wish you all success, peace & prosperity.”

The actor then called Santhanam a doctor without the certificate. He wrote, “Keep being the doctor without the certificate because when you come on screen, you are the medicine to solve many people’s issues as you make them smile with your laughter therapy. Keep doing this magic . Love you and God Bless.”

Directed by Sundar C, Madha Gaja Raja has been produced by Gemini Film Circuit and stars Vishal, Anjali and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the lead. Actors Santhanam and Sonu Sood play pivotal roles in the film, the production of which began in 2012 and got completed in 2013. The film had remained unreleased for over a decade due to financial troubles but now, the film has released and emerged a success.

Interestingly, Santhanam started his film career as a comedian before turning a full-fledged hero. When ‘Madha Gaja Raja’ was made, he was cast as a comedian. However, the film released almost 13 years later by which time, Santhanam had emerged a bankable hero in the Tamil film industry.

