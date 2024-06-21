Vishal Chaudary Roped Into The Cast Of Suhaagan
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 21, 2024 05:52 PM2024-06-21T17:52:22+5:302024-06-21T18:00:53+5:30
Actor Vishal Chaudary, known for his roles in TV series such as "Meri Saas Bhoot Hai," "Gud Se Meetha Ishq," and "Kashibai Bajirao Ballal," is set to make a comeback in an impactful role. He has recently joined the cast of Colors' show "Suhaagan," which is preparing for a significant storyline shift. Produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions, the series will feature Pragati Chourasiya and Dhwani Gori as the new leads following a generation leap.
Initially, the show starred child actors Aakriti Sharma and Kurangi Nagraj in the roles of Bindiya and Payal, respectively, whose performances contributed to its early success. After a previous generational shift, viewers witnessed the characters' growth, with Garima Kishnani, Anshula Dhawan, and Raghav Tiwari taking on the lead roles.