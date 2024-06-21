Vishal Chaudary Roped Into The Cast Of Suhaagan

Actor Vishal Chaudary, known for his roles in TV series such as "Meri Saas Bhoot Hai," "Gud Se Meetha Ishq," and "Kashibai Bajirao Ballal," is set to make a comeback in an impactful role. He has recently joined the cast of Colors' show "Suhaagan," which is preparing for a significant storyline shift. Produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions, the series will feature Pragati Chourasiya and Dhwani Gori as the new leads following a generation leap.

Initially, the show starred child actors Aakriti Sharma and Kurangi Nagraj in the roles of Bindiya and Payal, respectively, whose performances contributed to its early success. After a previous generational shift, viewers witnessed the characters' growth, with Garima Kishnani, Anshula Dhawan, and Raghav Tiwari taking on the lead roles.