Vishal Dadlani pens a powerful note in support of Indian Muslims amid Prophet remark

Music composer Vishal Dadlani recently shared a note on Twitter. In his post for Indian Muslims, the musician "on behalf of a majority of Indian Hindus" said, "Your pain is our pain." His tweet has received strong response for the likes of Shashi Tharoor and Jaaved Jaaferi. "I want to say this to Indian Muslims on behalf of a majority of Indian Hindus. You are seen & heard, loved & treasured. Your pain is our pain. Your patriotism is not in question, your identity is not a threat to India or to anyone else's religion. We are one Nation, one family," read his tweet.

Violent protests erupted in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal on Friday demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma who made derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad at a live television debate. The party suspended her from primary membership but that did not put a lid on the controversy. Following protests, the UP government started bulldozing the house of the riot-accused.Vishal Dadlani had previously stated on June 16 that he wanted to listen to, love, and cherish Indian Muslims. He also schooled Hindus and advised them to avoid the "ugly nature of Indian politics" in a series of tweets. The musician stated that political parties were striving for their own gains and not for the people.“I also want to say this to all Indians. I’m truly sorry about the ugly nature of Indian politics, which will happily divide us into smaller and smaller groups, until we each stand alone. They are all doing that for personal gain, not for the people. Don’t let them win”, he tweeted.

