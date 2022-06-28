Vishal Dadlani turns 49: A look back at 5 of his best songs

Bollywood singer-composer Vishal Dadlani turned a year younger today. The 49-year-old has established a name for himself in the Bollywood music industry making people groove to his tunes since his debut song, 'Kiss Of Love' from the movie 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom'.

Starting his music journey from indie-rock band Pentagon, Vishal Dadlani's popular sound tracks have raged in the playlists of many, becoming the top party numbers. On his 49th birthday, let's have a look back at 5 of Dadlani's best songs to match your steps.

This peppy number from the film 'Sultan' starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma was one of the best chartbusters back in 2016. This haryanvi song, with Dadlani's high-pitched vocals had listeners grooving to it.

The hard-hitting Malhari song not only celebrated the victory of a warrior, but brought out goosebumps whenever it played on jukeboxes. Vishal's fast-paced and energetic voice with Ranveer Singh's enigmatic dance moves made Malhari one of the favourite songs of listeners.

This Aishwarya-Hrithik starrer was one of the super-hit songs in 2006 which soon became one of the greatest party numbers. Vishal took over this iconic dance number and aced the song like a pro.

Vishal along with his co-singer Sukhwinder Singh absolutely nailed the lyrics of 'Dhan Te Nan' starring the energetic Shahid Kapoor. The upbeat soundtrack with feet-tapping music, ruled hearts of many.

The title track from the movie 'I Hate Luv Stories' was amongst the roaring hits with Vishal's magical vocals giving the song the charm it deserved. This Imran Khan starrer with the catchy lyrics made 'I Hate Luv Stories' the most-loved party song in Bollywood.

( With inputs from ANI )

