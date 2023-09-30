Vishal hails I&B Ministry for ordering immediate enquiry into CBFC after corruption allegations

Day after the Information and Broadcasting ministry ordered an “immediate inquiry” into actor Vishal’s allegation that he had to pay ₹6.5 lakh to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for the certification of the Hindi version of his Tamil film Mark Anthony the Tamil star on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and MIB for taking ‘necessary steps.’

“I sincerely thank @MIB_India for taking immediate steps on this important matter pertaining to corruption issue in #CBFC Mumbai. Thank you very much for the necessary action taken and definitely hoping for this to be an example for every government official who intends to or is part of corruption and to take the honest route to serve the nation and not the steps of corruption,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter.

Vishal said the government’s necessary steps have brought a “sense of satisfaction to a common man like me.”“I once again thank my Prime Minister @narendramodi and Maharastra CM @mieknathshinde and everyone involved in brining out this initiative immediately. It brings a sense of satisfaction to a common man like me and others that justice will be served to people who are victims of corruption, Jai-Hind,” he added.

Appealing to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the matter, he added, “Doing this is not for me but for future producers. NOT HAPPENING. My hard earned money gone for corruption ??? No way. Evidence down for all to hear. Hope truth prevails as always. GB.”A few hours later, the information and broadcasting ministry said senior officials had been deputed to probe further on the “unfortunate” issue of corruption brought forth by actor Vishal.“The Government has zero tolerance for corruption and the strictest action will be taken against anyone found involved,” said the I&B Ministry’s statement.