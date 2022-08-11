Vishal injures knee while shooting for 'Mark Antony'

Chennai, Aug 11 Actor Vishal, who is now shooting for director Adhik Ravichandran's 'Mark Antony', has sustained an injury to his knee while filming an action sequence for the film.

Sources say the unit, which has been shooting in the city for the last week, was filming an action sequence on Wednesday.

Vishal, who has already sustained two major injuries to his leg while shooting for 'Laththi', again sustained a serious blow to his knee.

He had to be taken to a private hospital nearby where he was administered first aid and advised rest.

'Mark Antony', which features both Vishal and SJ Suryah in double roles, also has Ritu Verma as the female lead.

The big budget film, which is getting made in five languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, is being billed as a pan-Indian film by the unit.

Work began in the first week of May in Chennai.

The film, which will be Vishal's 33rd film, is being produced by S Vinod Kumar, the man who had produced Vishal's 'Enemy' as well.

GV Prakash Kumar is scoring the music for this film which will have editing by Vijay Velukutty and cinematography by Abhinandan Ramanujam.

Famous stunt directors Kanal Kannan, Peter Hein and Ravi Varma are doing the stunts for the film with Umesh Rajkumar doing the Production Design.

