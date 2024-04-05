Vishal Mishra talks about the musical intricacy of ‘Laa Pila De Sharaab’

Mumbai, April 5 Singer Vishal Mishra, who has crooned the number ‘Laa Pila De Sharaab’, starring Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and Saurabh Sachdeva, says the song has emotional depth and musical intricacy making it a “standout piece”.

Vishal said: "The song's emotional depth and musical intricacy make it a standout piece, and I’m glad to be a part of this song. It's always a great experience working with Manan bhai, and I'm sure the listeners will love every bit of it."

'Laa Pila De Sharaab' marks real-life couple Ankita and Vicky’s first individual music video as well as their first together.

This is also Saurabh’s maiden music video.

Ankita said: "Working on screen with Vicky was a new experience for me and I will always cherish it. Sharing screen with Saurabh, who is such a talented actor has been truly an incredible experience. I’m sure the fans are going to love our trio.”

Directed by Mihir Gulati, the lyrics of ‘Laa Pila De Sharaab’ are penned by Manan Bhardwaj.

Ankita’s husband Vicky, who is an entrepreneur, said: "Working alongside Ankita and Saurabh on 'Laa Pila De Sharaab' has been nothing short of a joy ride. This is my first time acting and I’m really hoping the audiences show their love and support."

Saurabh, an acclaimed actor, added that being a part of this song has been an absolute delight for him.

“Vishal Mishra's soulful rendition and Manan Bhardwaj's brilliant composition have elevated this song to another level. Ankita and Vicky are such a lovely couple, and I am thrilled for the audiences to experience the magic we've created together," he added.

Composer and lyricist Manan Bhardwaj shared: " ‘Laa Pila De Sharaab' is a melody born out of passion and creativity. Collaborating with such talented artists has been an enriching experience and I am proud of what we've achieved with this track."

‘Laa Pila De Sharaab’ is on T-Series' official YouTube channel.

