Vishal plays a constable and a dad to a seven-year-old in 'Laththi'

Chennai, July 8 Actor Vishal plays a constable and the father of a seven-year-old boy for the first time in his career in director Vinoth Kumar's upcoming action film 'Laththi'.

Sources close to the unit say that work on the film was on in full swing and that shooting was nearing completion.

Vishal, who sustained an injury for the second time while shooting for a stunt sequence for the film, has resumed shooting.

Sources also say that Sunainaa plays Vishal's wife in the film. "In Tamil Nadu, there are over 1.2 lakh police constables. For most of these people, the only simple weapon available is the 'Laththi'. This film will speak about the significance of that weapon," informs a source.

It may be recalled that Vishal had recently sustained an injury to his leg while shooting for an action sequence for the film, leaving the unit no other option but to cancel the shoot for the day.

Prior to this injury, Vishal had sustained multiple hairline fractures while shooting for some high-octane action sequences for the climax portion of the same film. The fight sequences are being choreographed by stunt master Peter Hein.

Vishal had to then undergo treatment for a few weeks at an ayurvedic treatment centre in Peringode, Kerala to recover from his injuries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor