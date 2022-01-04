Vishal's 'Veerame Vaagai Soodum' eyes Pongal release

Chennai, Jan 4 Director Saravanan's 'Veeramae Vaagai Soodum', featuring actors Vishal and Dimple Hayathi in the lead, which was originally scheduled to hit screens on January 26 for Republic Day, is now likely to release on January 14 for Pongal.

The film, produced by Vishal's own firm Vishal Film Factory, is the story of a common man taking on those in power.

On Monday evening, actor Vishal took to social media to announce that 'Veeramae Vaagai Soodum' had been wrapped up.

He wrote, "And that's the wrap for #VeerameVaagaiSoodum. Mesmerizing 2nd Single sung by our young maestro Yuvan Shankar Raja, coming soon!!"

Although Vishal himself has not announced it, sources close to the actor and the unit say that the actor is looking to release the film for Pongal itself.

With just 10 days to go for the festival, the unit is working non-stop to complete the film in time.

Apart from Vishal and Dimple Hayathi, the film also features Yogi Babu, Marimuthu, Thulasi, Kavitha Bharathi, R.N.R. Manohar, Mariam George, and Maha Gandhi in important roles.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has scored music for the film which is being edited by N.B. Srikanth.

