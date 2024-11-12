Vishnu Manchu offers prayers at Tirumala temple

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 12 : Actor-producer Vishnu Manchu offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala town in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati on Tuesday.

He was spotted donning ethnic attire.

After seeking the blessings of the Lord, Vishnu Manchu met with his fans and happily obliged for pictures with fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vishnu is coming up with 'Kannappa', which also stars Prabhas and Akshay Kumar.

Rooted in the rich culture of India, the film tells the legendary story of Bhakta Kannappa, celebrated for his unwavering devotion to Lord Shiva. This universal theme of devotion and loyalty is sure to resonate with audiences worldwide.

Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Manchu's banners AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.

Preity Mukhundhan, Mohanlal, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam, Madhoo, and Mukesh Rishi are also a part of the project. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.

