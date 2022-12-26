Vision 2023: Aryan Khan's entry in showbiz industry

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son is all set to make his debut in the entertainment industry as a writer and director. The star kid had a tough 2022 with the drugs scandal and court cases. Aryan Khan recently took to his social media handle and shared that he has “wrapped” the writing part of his upcoming project.

Talking about the photo, it featured a script with “For Aryan Khan” written over it along with a clapboard reading Red Chillies Entertainment, which is owned by his actor father. Instagramming the post, Aryan wrote, “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action,” followed by a camera emoticon. Shortly after he posted the update on his media feed, a section of his Insta fam started flooding the comments section with their reaction. “Ah that’s great to hear - all the best Director saab!,” wrote a fan page of SRK while another user commented, “Tbh I'm really excited to see ur work.” Meanwhile, Many netizens wished him luck with his upcoming project.