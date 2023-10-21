Vivek Agnihotri announces his new project 'Parva' inspired from Mahabharata

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 : Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Saturday unveiled his next feature, 'Parva,' which is based on the book of the same name.

"BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: Is Mahabharat HISTORY or MYTHOLOGY? We, at @i_ambuddha are grateful to the almighty to be presenting Padma Bhushan Dr SL Bhyrappa's 'modern classic': PARVA - AN EPIC TALE OF DHARMA. There is a reason why PARVA is called 'Masterpiece of masterpieces'," he wrote on X.

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: Is Mahabharat HISTORY or MYTHOLOGY? We, at @i_ambuddha are grateful to the almighty to be presenting Padma Bhushan Dr. SL Bhyrappa’s ‘modern classic’: PARVA - AN EPIC TALE OF DHARMA. There is a reason why PARVA is called ‘Masterpiece of masterpieces’. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/BiRyClhT5c — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 21, 2023

The film will be a three-part franchise.

Announcing his next project, Agnihotri expressed his gratitude for the opportunity. "We, at I am Buddha Production are grateful to the almighty to be presenting Padma Bhushan Dr. SL Bhyrappa's 'modern classic'," he said in a statement.

Actor and producer of the film, Pallavi Joshi, said it is a great honour to be sitting next to living legend, S. L. Bhyrappa.

"I never dreamt of this day, and happy as I am to be making 'Parva' into a film. I want to understand the mammoth responsibility that we have on our shoulders. It is not easy handling a subject like Parva, handling the vision of the author. Do you know a trip of self-exploration to our films? Parva is a film that will be made in 3 parts, but will also be making this film in two languages, Kannada and English. It is great to have our friend, Prakash Belawadi as co-writer for our project."

'Parva' will be based on S. L. Bhyrappa's Kannada-language novel of the same name.

It is a retelling of the Sanskrit epic Mahabharata told through the main characters' personal perspectives.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor