Vivek Agnihotri apologises before Delhi High Court for remark against judge in Bhima Koregaon case

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has tendered an unconditional apology before the Delhi High Court for his remarks against Justice S Muralidhar as he granted bail to activist Gautam Navlakha.The high court had initiated contempt of court proceedings against Agnihotri for tweets alleging bias against Justice S Muralidhar as the judge had granted relief to activist Navlakha in the Bhima Koregaon case.

An affidavit was filed by Vivek Agnihotri withdrawing his statement against the judge and tendering his apology. However, the high court has asked the filmmaker to remain present personally in court for the hearing. “If he has to express remorse he has to do it before us,” Justice Mridul said. Agnihotri has filed an affidavit expressing his unconditional apology and an application to recall the order of the ex-parte hearing, seeking permission to participate in the proceedings.The high court allowed Agnihotri’s application to participate in the contempt proceedings but asked him to remain present in court on the next date of hearing in March 2023.In October 2018, a division bench led by Justice S Muralidhar, who was a Delhi high court judge then, freed activist Gautam Navlakha, who was arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case, from house arrest. On October 5, 2018, Agnihotri had tweeted alleging bias on behalf of Justice Muralidhar, who is the current Chief Justice of Orissa High Court.