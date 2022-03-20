Vivek Agnihotri complains to Haryana CM over illegal screening of 'The Kashmir Files'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has shared a poster and requested the Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar to stop the screening of his latest film The Kashmir Files in Rewari. Vivek was referring to the free screening scheduled to be held on Sunday evening. It has been reportedly organised by the district chief of a group called Panchnand. Agnihotri tweeted tagging Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. He wrote “Showing The Kashmir Files like this in open and free is a CRIMINAL OFFENCE. Dear @mlkhattar ji, I’d request you to stop this. Political leaders must respect creative business and true Nationalism and Social service means buying tickets in a legal and peaceful manner.”

Agnihotri even pulled up another Twitter user, who appeared to question his business motives. Agnihotri wrote “You put Modi jis name in your DP and encourage people to show illegal and pirated copy in unconstitutional manner? Is that what you really want? If you want to see it free, ask me… I’ll book tickets. ”The Kashmir Files appears to be continuing its solid performance in theatres. Hindustan Times reported “The film earned ₹24.80 crore on Friday... is inching towards joining the ₹150 crore club.”The Kashmir Files released in theatres on March 11. Directed by Vivek, the movie stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumaar, among others. The film revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990.