Vivek Agnihotri Criticizes Mumbai's Pothole Problem, Questions City's Path to Becoming a 'Smart City'

Every year during the monsoon season, Mumbaikars face the perennial problem of potholes on the roads. The potholes makes driving perilous, raising concerns about the city's journey toward becoming a smart city. Many public figures have voiced their frustration over the state of Mumbai's roads, and now, popular director Vivek Agnihotri has drawn attention to the issue with a viral video on social media.

Vivek Agnihotri shared a video of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's convoy navigating a gravel-filled road. The convoy, consisting of luxury vehicles ranging from Lexus to Creta, is seen struggling through the pothole-ridden street. Agnihotri captioned the video, "Mumbai roads... this is the Maharashtra CM's fleet. It has 20 luxury cars from Lexus to Creta. The best thing about it is that the government can discriminate. But potholes don't discriminate between CM and the common man."

Agnihotri's post has resonated with many on social media and is currently going viral. This isn't the first time the director has criticized the state of Mumbai's roads. Previously, he tagged the BMC in a post, suggesting a unique solution: "If we want to save cars from potholes, I have a good idea. The Mumbai Municipal Corporation should put a signboard next to every pothole, indicating its depth. This way, drivers can read the signboard and navigate through the potholes accordingly."

A few days ago, Agnihotri also expressed his frustration over the disruption of local transport due to roadblocks. On the work front, Vivek Agnihotri is known for directing several films, including 'The Kashmir Files,' 'The Vaccine War,' 'The Tashkent Files,' 'Buddha in a Traffic Jam,' and 'Mohammad and Urvashi.' He is always in the news, whether for his films or his outspoken presence on social media, where he has garnered a significant following. However, his posts often land him in controversies.