Vivek Oberoi shares a glimpse of an ‘inspiring day’ with Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai, Jan 23 Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi recently took to social media to share a highlight from his "inspiring day" at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, where he had the opportunity to meet and engage with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other prominent leaders.

Oberoi, who has been actively involved in advocating for India’s economic growth, expressed his admiration for the collaborative spirit and shared vision of progress that emerged during discussions centered around the national mission of a “Viksit Bharat.”

Taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘Masti’ actor shared a video and wrote in the caption, “What an inspiring day at the @worldeconomicforum Davos, meeting and hearing the CM of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Minister of Industries, Shri Uday Samant, Secretary of DPIIT, Shri Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Tamil Nadu Minister of Industries, Shri TRB Rajaa and other leaders. The philosophy of #OneNationOneVoice uniting all states in working towards the collective mission of ‘Viksit Bharat’ came alive on a global stage.It was a pleasure meeting Mr. Ravi Kumar S, CEO of @cognizant and discussing some new-age strategies together. Looking forward to the next few days of grind and collaboration at #WEF25.”

The actor also had the opportunity to engage with Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant, during the event. The two discussed cutting-edge strategies in the fields of technology and artificial intelligence that could drive India’s industrial and digital transformation.

On the work front, Vivek was last seen in Rohit Shetty's debut web series, “Indian Police Force,” where he shared the screen with Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Sharad Kelkar, and Shweta Tiwari.

He is set to appear in the much-awaited film ‘Masti 4’, where he will reunite with co-stars Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani. The upcoming film, directed by Milap Zaveri, will also star veteran actor Jeetendra.

The ‘Masti’ franchise, which kicked off in 2004, has since seen two sequels: “Grand Masti” and “Great Grand Masti.”

