Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri defends 'The Kashmir Files' says, 'it is not Islamophobic'

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who is basking on the success of 'The Kashmir Files' recently said that a section of foreign media is trying to run an 'international political campaign' against his film. Vivek was seen attending a press event in Delhi where he spoke about the issue. He said that after the film became a historical success, foreign media publications realised that it was 'denting their narrative'.He said, "Every major player, who maligns India’s image internationally without checking the truth, started calling me and their line of the question was only Hindu-Muslim. Nobody, not even one bothered to ask me about all those victims who I interviewed for this movie. Not even one tried to ask me about the facts I’ve shown in the movie and whether they are right or wrong."

Vivek also reacted to the allegations that are put against his film. The film enjoyed a tremendous run at the box office and it is still running in theatres. He shared his thoughts on a section of people who have called the film 'problematic' and said that it is propagating 'anti-Muslims sentiments'. He said, "Most of our crew was Muslim. In Kashmir, 100 percent of our crew was Muslim. One of the most important scenes in the film where the protagonist of the film interacts with a boy in Shikara, I had requested a Kashmiri Muslim activist from Kashmir Valley to write that scene. I said that you must have representation. We made sure that scene was enacted by a Kashmiri Muslim activist boy in Kashmir. It’s embarrassing that I have to come and say all these things but I want to expose these people who use Islamophobia as a political weapon against us." Agnihotri further added, "There is an international political campaign against the film. They blame us for Islamophobia. I categorically put on record that Islamophobia is being used as a political weapon against my film under an international political conspiracy. The film is actually anti-terrorism. The film does not use even once the word ‘Muslim’. The film does not use the word Pakistan or Pakistani. It’s an anti-terrorism film. "The film starred Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshaan Kumaar and Mithun Chakraborty in key roles and is one of the biggest hits in recent times.

