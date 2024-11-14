‘Waack Girls’ trailer promises stories of six young women intertwined with the dance form of ‘waacking’

Mumbai, Nov 14 The trailer of the upcoming streaming drama series, ‘Waack Girls’ was unveiled on Thursday. It blends dance, drama, music, heartbreak and humour. It transports viewers to the streets of Kolkata, where ‘waacking’, which is a dance form largely unknown in India, intertwines with themes of friendship, resilience, and defiant self-expression.

The nine episode series stars Mekhola Bose, Rytasha Rathore, Anasua Chowdhury, Chrisann Pereira, Priyam Saha, Ruby Sah, Achintya Bose alongside Barun Chanda, Lillete Dubey and the late Nitesh Pandey in pivotal roles.

It follows the story of young women, who are united by their love for dance, and offers an intimate glimpse into the lives of six Waack Girls.

Talking about the series, Mekhola Bose shared, “Waacking is an amazing medium for self-expression through movement and emotion. For me, it has been an important tool for self-exploration. Collaborating with Sooni was a dream come true; she truly understands the art of storytelling through dance. ‘Waack Girls’ embodies resilience, passion, and the raw beauty of self-expression, and I’m incredibly proud to bring this story to life with such talented actors. It’s an honour to showcase why waacking deserves a prominent place on the global stage”.

Rytasha Rathore said, “From the moment I went in for that very first audition at Tess Joseph’s and met Sooni. I knew I must be a part of this show. I had never had the privilege of auditioning with the director in the room; the whole energy of the show was special from the get go. Sooni is a living legend”.

She further mentioned, “Working with a team as fantastic as this one is testament that manifestation does work! I’ve spent days journaling about the kind of work I want to do and the kind of people I want to do it with. Waack Girls is an extension of that, a gift from the universe, a true collaboration made with the purest souls”.

The drama series is all set to drop on Prime Video on November 22 in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

