'Wah Lalit ji kya Haath maara' Rakhi Sawant reacts on Lalit and Sushmita Sen's relationship

Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen's relationship announcement has taken the internet by storm. Netizens can't keep calm after IP founder Lalit Modi expressed his love for Miss Universe. Talking about the same controversy queen Rakhi Sawant also commented on the couple.

When paps ask Rakhi about the the current hot topic, she said "Waah Lalit ji kya Haanth maara hua hai, direct Sushmita Sen. Actually, Lalit ji aur Sushmita ko maine dekha toh mujhe baap beti lage. She's a former Miss Universe but who's he?"

When paparazzi told her that Lalit Modi is IPL founder Rakhi responded "Ab bhaiya paise leke bhagenge toh badi badi heroine toh milegi na bhai. Aaj kal paisa nahi hai toh kaun poochta hai. Aaj kal shakal akal kaun dekhta hai. Rakhi Sawant aisi nahi hai Rakhi Sawant only goes behind love and truth and not money."

Lalit Modi on Thursday expressed his love for Sushmita Sen on social media. He also shared pictures with beauty. While Sen also confirmed her relationship with the IPL founder.