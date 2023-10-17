Waheeda Rehman gets emotional as she receives Dadasaheb Phalke award

New Delhi [India], October 17 : Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award on Tuesday.

She received the prestigious award from President Droupadi Murmu for her stupendous contribution to Indian cinema at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

The ceremony saw Waheeda Rehman receiving a standing ovation as she went up to the stage to receive the award.

After the honour, the veteran actress, in a speech, said, "I feel very honoured, very humbled. But the place where I am standing today is all because of my love for the film industry. Luckily, I got to work with the best directors, producers, technicians, writers, and music directors, and they all supported me. They gave me love and respect."

A short video was also played at the ceremony that showcased Waheeda Rehman's film work over the years.

Waheeda Rehman attended the ceremony in a graceful cream saree. She looked extremely emotional when she received the honour for her immense contribution to Indian cinema.

After the ceremony, Waheeda Rehman spoke to the media and said that she was "very happy."

Other winners including Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon met Waheeda Rehman and posed with her for pictures.

Have a look

Waheeda Rehman is best known for her her work in films like Guide, Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool and Chaudhvin Ka Chaand. Her accolades include the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

