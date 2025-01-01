Wait Is Over! Much-Anticipated Theatrical Trailer of Global Star Ram Charan’s “Game Changer” To Be Out on January 2

The countdown begins for the release of Global Star Ram Charan's much-awaited political action drama "Game Changer," helmed by master filmmaker Shankar. To double the expectations and excitement for the project, the team is getting ready to unveil the theatrical trailer for the film on January 2 as a New Year treat.

Fans and audiences who are waiting with bated breath for the trailer are now getting ready to be blown away by the glimpse into the world of Shankar, led by Ram Charan. The makers are confident that the trailer will meet the expectations and set the bar high for the audience.

Ram Charan plays a dual role in Game Changer, as a tough bureaucrat and as a noble individual who works for societal betterment. Kiara Advani plays the leading lady in the movie. The other cast members include Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, Sunil, Naveen Chandra, and others.

Game Changer's music is composed by sensational composer S. Thaman. Acclaimed cinematographer S. Thirunavukkarasu was the Director of Photography. The film is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banners of Sri Venkateshwara Creations, Dil Raju Productions, and Zee Studios.

Game Changer is slated for a grand theatrical release on January 10 in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. SVC Aaditya Ram Movies are releasing the movie in Tamil, while AA Films' Anil Thadani is handling the Hindi release.