Wakaoo Films acquires Hindi remake rights of 'Rocky'

Chennai, March 30 The Hindi remake rights of director Arun Matheswaran's critically acclaimed Tamil film 'Rocky', featuring actors Vasanth Ravi and eminent director Bharathirajaa in the lead, have been acquired by Wakaoo Films.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Rowdy Pictures, the production house of which presented the film, said, "This is happening! We are very happy to share that the Hindi remake rights of 'Rocky' have been acquired by Wakaoo Films."

Although the Tamil film did not do all that well in theatres, it had come in for critical acclaim with several celebrities showering praises on the film.

Actor Dhanush, who was among those who praised the film even before its release, had called the film an absolute 'gem'. In fact, the actor is to next work with director Arun Matheswaran on a film.

'Rocky', which was presented by director Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara, interestingly, has no female leads.

