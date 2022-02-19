Walton Goggins comes on board as the lead for futuristic TV series 'Fallout'

Los Angeles, Feb 19 Television and movie actor Walton Goggins has been signed to star in the upcoming TV series 'Fallout'. Based on a video game, the series is set in a world where the future envisioned by Americans in the late 1940s explodes upon itself as a result of a nuclear war in 2077, reports 'Variety'.

Goggins will essay the character based on the ghouls from the video game, notes 'Variety', quoting sources. The ghouls are humans who have been horribly disfigured due to exposure to radiation, but are also largely immune to radiation and nuclear fallout as a result.

The series is set to begin production later this year. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner will be executive producing the show in addition to being the co-showrunners.

Christopher Nolan's brother Jonathan and Lisa Joy will serve as executive producers via Kilter Films. Jonathan Nolan is also set to direct the first episode of the series. Amazon Studios and Kilter Films are producing the series in association with Bethesda Game Studios, the video game's maker, and Bethesda Softworks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor