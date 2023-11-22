Wamiqa Gabbi joins Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika, Alia on IMDb's list of most popular stars

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi has grabbed the 4th position in IMDb's prestigious Annual 10 Most Popular Celebrities List for the year 2023, racing ahead of industry stalwarts such as Kareen Kapoor Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Akshay Kumar. Wamiqa is the only fresh new face on the list that has industry legends and some of the most established names. The talented actress has had an outstanding year, marked by the success of four massively popular projects that have firmly established her as one of the most sought-after new faces in the entertainment industry. From her riveting and heartwarming performance in Jubilee to Modern Love Chennai, and from the quirky spy in Charlie Chopra to the mysterious Khufiya, Wamiqa Gabbi has showcased her versatility, leaving audiences and critics alike in awe, calling her one of the most promising new talents that has made big in 2023z

Notably, Wamiqa Gabbi has emerged as a powerful force in the industry, earning the 4th spot on IMDb's coveted list, trailing only behind the iconic trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone. Her meteoric rise in 2023 has solidified her status as a breakout star, with fans eagerly anticipating her every move."I am truly humbled and elated to find myself amongst the esteemed names on IMDb's Annual 10 Most Popular Celebrities List for 2023. This journey has been nothing short of a dream, and the love and support from audiences around the world have been overwhelming. This year has been a whirlwind of opportunities and learning, and I am immensely grateful for the chance to collaborate with incredibly talented individuals and especially all my directors. To be ranked as the 4th most popular celebrity of the year is both an honor and a responsibility”, said an elated Wamiqa. Looking ahead to 2024, Wamiqa Gabbi shows no signs of slowing down, gearing up for her next venture alongside Varun Dhawan, produced by Atlee. Additionally, she is set to star in Shiddat 2 and a major South Indian project titled Genie. With a promising lineup ahead, Wamiqa Gabbi is poised to continue her ascent as one of the industry's brightest stars.