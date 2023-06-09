Wamiqa Gabbi opens up about her weight loss transformation post 'Jubilee'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 : Actor Wamiqa Gabbi, who had to gain extra kilos for her role in 'Jubilee', is working hard on her fitness.

"Going on a weight-loss journey was, of course, a conscious decision and the focus was on being fit. For 'Jubilee', I had to put on some amount to look the part since the series is set in the 40s and 50s and people then had a certain body type. My only concern was I didn't want to starve, but I have an excellent and talented fitness team who made sure I didn't but had some good food. It feels good to fit into my old clothes," Wamiqa shared.

Wamiqa plays the role of Niloufer Qureshi, a yesteryear actress in 'Jubilee'. The show also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Vikramaditya Motwane has created the hit show.

Wamiqa was also recently seen in 'Modern Love Chennai'.

Speaking about the project, Wamiqa had earlier said, "I truly feel blessed that early in my career been able to work with such exciting directors ! When Kumararaja sir called me I just knew I wanted to be a part of his world and his expression of love ! This franchise has made waves across the globe with incredible cast like Anna Hathaway, Dev Patel, Julia Garner and to be a part of such a franchise for Mumbai and Chennai edition is super exciting ! The show has more importantly given me a chance to work with two incredible directors- Vishal Bhardwaj in the Hindi edition and now the legendary Thiagarajan Kumararaja in the Tamil one."

'Modern Love Chennai' brings together six brilliant creators of Indian cinemaBharathiraja, Balaji Sakthivel, Rajumurugan, Krishnakumar Ramakumar, Akshay Sundher and Thiagarajan Kumararaja.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor