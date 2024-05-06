Wamiqa Gabbi's stunning saree pics leave fans in awe

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 : Bollywood actress Wamiqa Gabbi who is known for her roles in films including 'VD18' 'Kali Jotta' and '83' wowed her fans with her recent pictures.

Wamiqa on Sunday took to her Instagram account to share a series of stunning pictures wearing a red saree and a strappy blouse.

Along with the caption the '83' actress added a caption that read, "If there is a good lawyer in your eyes then tell this Premiqa, I want to take back the control of my heart from someone....."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6l4PnzvLkv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Soon after the actress dropped the pictures, fans chimed in the comment section.

One fan wrote, "You look pretty, you dress well, you act good ....complete package."

Another added, "Baby jaan leke manegi @wamiqagabbi."

"Our premiqa looking pretty as always," wrote a third user.

On the work front, Wamiqa will be next seen in a film alongside Varun Dhawan. Directed by Tamil filmmaker Kalees, the movie is titled "Baby John."

Keerthy Suresh also stars in the film. However, the release of "Baby John" has been postponed from its original date of May 31st, with the new release date yet to be confirmed. The production team aims to reschedule the premiere for sometime in June or July of 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor