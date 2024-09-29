"Want to show world what Indian women are all about": Rani Mukerji on doing female-driven films

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 29 : Bollywood beauty Rani Mukerji, who has done several women-centric films like 'Mardaani' and 'Hichki', which emerged as box-office successes, said that she prefers to choose a script that resonates with her as a woman first and shows the world what Indian women are all about.

While speaking to the media at the IIFA Awards 2024, she said, "I have seen with my experiences, you give an audience a film with your heart, and if you're true to the genre and the film, it works with an audience. So I think it's important to always choose a script. That's what I do because I can speak for myself. I like to choose a script that resonates with me as a woman first, as an Indian woman, something that I can play and show to the world what Indian women are all about. Also, a film that inspires and is aspirational."

She continued, "In our everyday lives, we need a story of a hero to inspire us and to feel good about ourselves. Because we also want to better ourselves with each day."

The ace star shared that there is a need for more women-centric films and it depends a lot on the viewers. "I think also the responsibility lies on the audience. The more the audience will go and see these films, the more of these films will be made."

Rani Mukerji who played the character of an immigrant mother, who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children, in 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway', shared her experience of being part of it and said that as a mother, the film was an "eye-opener".

The 'Ghulam' actor added, "'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway' for me as a mother was an eye-opener. For me as an Indian, it was an eye-opener to understand the plight of immigrant Indian women outside of India; you know we don't get to hear such stories. We do hear of immigrant stories, but this really shook me. Because it was about bringing up your children. And the question that was asked as to why an Indian woman can't raise children the way she wants to was something that shook me."

Rani, who is a doting mother, shared that every woman wants the best for their children, and the story of the film was quite shocking for her. "We all women are the same when it comes to our children. We want the best for our children. And no mother in her right mind would do anything which would be detrimental to a child's growth. So for me, that was shocking. It was an eye-opener, and I wanted the story to reach as many people..."

At the IIFA Awards 2024, King Khan is back on the stage to enthrall the audience with his hosting. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who never misses the chance to steal hearts with his charm and presence, made sure to make his co-hosts Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar shake their legs to his hit song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'.

The trio surely added "triple the charm, triple the fun" on the stage at the IIFA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

The three-day celebration kicked off on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industriesTamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar are captivating audiences on the IIFA stage with their hosting.

Interestingly, on the second day, Rekha will also return to the IIFA stage after a long time. Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal will also be adding charm to the gala night with their performances.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

