"Wanted to take it to the next level...": Bhushan Kumar on bringing Diljit Dosanjh, Pitbull together for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's title track

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 : Kartik Aaryan is back on the big screen with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', which was released on Diwali and has been performing incredibly well at the box office. Not only has the film impressed fans, but the songs have also become superhits.

One track in particular, the title song 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', featuring Pitbull and Diljit Dosanjh, has fans raving.

The song stands out for its high-energy visuals and Kartik's signature 'spooky slide' dance moves. What makes it even more special is a combination of Pitbull's rap, Diljit's powerful Punjabi vocals and Neeraj Shridhar singing in Hindi.

Now, Chairman of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar, in an interview with ANI, shared details behind the creative collaboration and how the team wanted to take the title track to the "next level" after its success in the first two films of the franchise.

"We made this song for the third time. We had done it first with Akshay Ji, and then again with Kartik in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. For the third time, my team and I were like, how can we take it to the next level? Since Punjabi music is trending, we decided to add Punjabi lyrics to the song. Then we thought, who is the best singer to do justice to the Punjabi part? Diljit was the obvious choice. I called him, and he agreed."

"We also thought, how can we make it bigger? So, we brought in Pitbull for international rap. The entire team worked day and night coordinating with him in America. Kartik also worked hard on the song and gave great suggestions. Everything from the music to the choreography came together perfectly," the producer added.

Bhushan Kumar also shared how Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit were brought on board for the film.

"I wanted Vidya Ji for the second part, but it didn't happen. This time, I went to her with the story, and she loved it. She immediately said yes. We also needed another strong actor, so we approached Madhuri Mam, and she was blown away by her part too," he shared.

Bhushan also spoke about director Anees Bazmee, who despite having a fractured leg, continued shooting.

"During the location scouting, Anees had a fractured leg. But hats off to him, he never asked to delay the shoot. He shot more than half the film in a wheelchair," Bhushan said.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is the third instalment in the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The first part Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles.

The latest part was released on Diwali and is facing a box-office clash with Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again'.

