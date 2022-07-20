'Waqt ne kiya kya haseen sitam': Looking back at Geeta Dutt's stellar but sad career

What moves the heart more when listening to a song? Polish and perfection, or the raw emotion that the performer brings to its rendition?

For those who prefer the second, there can be no better option than Geeta Dutt, who, in a short but stellar career, bequeathed to the Hindi film industry some rare gems, before the tragedy her life had become, dampened and finally stilled her evocative voice.

Geeta Dutt, born Geeta Ghosh Roy Chowdhuri, who passed away on this day

