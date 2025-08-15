War 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani Starrer Earns Rs 52.5 Crore on Opening Day

War 2 First Day Collection: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s action thriller War 2 earned Rs 52.50 crore net on its first day in India. The film clashed with Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which collected over Rs 65 crore on the same day. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, War 2 recorded 29 percent occupancy in Hindi, 75 percent in Telugu, and 42 percent in Tamil. Chennai and Hyderabad showed strong turnout with 71 percent and 65 percent occupancy, while Mumbai and NCR registered 16 percent and 25 percent, respectively.

Analysts described the opening as underwhelming given the combined star power of Hrithik and Jr NTR. The first-day collection is lower than the original War, which earned Rs 53 crore, and Pathaan, which opened at Rs 57 crore.

Before release, Hrithik, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani limited promotions to keep the story under wraps. Hrithik said the film “has been made with a lot of love, a lot of time and a lot of passion. The best way to experience this cinematic spectacle is in theatres as the constant twists and turns unfold.” Jr NTR urged fans to avoid sharing spoilers, saying it would impact the film-watching experience.

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 hit War, directed by Siddharth Anand. Hrithik reprises his role as RAW agent Kabir, while Jr NTR plays elite operative Vikram. Anil Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana appear in key roles. Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, War 2 faces stiff competition from Coolie during the Independence Day weekend.