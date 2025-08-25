War 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR Film Earns Over Rs 7 Crore on 2nd Sunday – Check Total Earnings

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR’s action thriller War 2 has slowed down in its second week at the box office after a strong start. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film opened to huge numbers but lost momentum during weekdays. According to the Sacnilk, War 2 earned Rs 7.25 crore on its 11th day across all languages. The film’s total domestic collection now stands at Rs 222 crore.

War 2 Box Office Collection (as per Sacnilk):

Day 1 [Thursday] – Rs 52 Cr

Day 2 [Friday] – Rs 57.85 Cr

Day 3 [Saturday] – Rs 33.25 Cr

Day 4 [Sunday] – Rs 32.65 Cr

Day 5 [Monday] – Rs 8.75 Cr

Day 6 [Tuesday] – Rs 9 Cr

Day 7 [Wednesday] – Rs 5.75 Cr

Day 8 [Thursday] – Rs 5 Cr

Week 1 Total – Rs 204.25 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Friday] – Rs 4 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Saturday] – Rs 6.5 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Sunday] – Rs 7.25 Cr

Total (11 Days): Rs 222 Cr

The film continues to face stiff competition from Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which released on the same day, August 14, and is currently leading the box office. Trade analysts say this week will be crucial for War 2 before new releases such as Param Sundari hit theatres on August 29.

War 2 follows the story of Kabir, played by Hrithik Roshan, who is accused of being a rogue agent. Jr. NTR plays Vikram, while Kiara Advani stars as Kavya. Anil Kapoor appears in a key role and Bobby Deol has a cameo.

The film ends with a post-credits teaser for Alpha, the next entry in the YRF Spy Universe. The franchise also includes Pathaan and the Tiger series. Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, is scheduled for release in December.