War 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s Film Misses Rs 225 Crore Mark on 2nd Monday – Check Earnings

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 has slowed further at the box office. On its 12th day of release, the action drama earned Rs 2.25 crore in India. According to Sacnilk, the film’s domestic total has now reached Rs 224.25 crore across Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil versions. The drop comes after the film collected Rs 7.25 crore on Sunday and Rs 6.50 crore on Saturday. The film has not crossed double digits in daily earnings since its opening weekend, when it brought in more than Rs 50 crore on its first day.

While the Hindi version continues to contribute the bulk of earnings, the Telugu and Tamil versions have seen a sharp fall. The Telugu release, which gained from Jr NTR’s presence in the early days, has slipped to less than Rs 1 crore per day for the last four days.

Despite crossing Rs 200 crore, War 2 is unlikely to match the lifetime business of War (2019), which collected Rs 318 crore. The film is also lagging behind other major releases from the YRF Spy Universe such as Pathaan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Tiger 3, all of which are part of the Rs 300 crore club.

The film continues to face stiff competition from Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which released on the same day, August 14, and is currently leading the box office. Trade analysts say this week will be crucial for War 2 before new releases such as Param Sundari hit theatres on August 29.