War 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s Film Crosses Rs 225 Crore Mark

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR’s action thriller War 2 has slowed down at the box office after a strong opening. On its 13th day, the action thriller earned Rs 2.75 crore net across languages, according to the Sacnilk. With this, the film’s India net collection has reached Rs 227.26 crore. War 2 opened on August 14 with strong numbers but lost pace in the second week. Trade experts point to mixed reviews and stiff competition from Rajinikanth’s Coolie and the Mahavatar Narsimha as key reasons for the decline.

With new releases like Param Sundari featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, and Baaghi 4 starring Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, analysts say reaching Rs 300 crore now appears difficult. Despite crossing Rs 200 crore, War 2 is unlikely to match the lifetime business of War (2019), which collected Rs 318 crore.

The film is also lagging behind other major releases from the YRF Spy Universe such as Pathaan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Tiger 3, all of which are part of the Rs 300 crore club.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 follows Kabir, played by Roshan, who is accused of being a rogue agent. Jr. NTR plays Vikram, while Kiara Advani appears as Kavya. Anil Kapoor has a key role, and Bobby Deol makes a cameo appearance. The film ends with a post-credit teaser for Alpha, the next YRF Spy Universe entry starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, scheduled for release in December.