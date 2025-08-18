War 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani Starrer Mints Over Rs 170 Crore

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 has slowed down at the box office after a strong start. The Yash Raj Films spy thriller collected Rs 31 crore net in India on Sunday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This marks a steep drop of nearly 40 percent from its opening day figure of Rs 52 crore. The film had earned Rs 57.35 crore on Friday and Rs 33.25 crore on Saturday. With these numbers, its four-day net total in India stands at Rs 173.60 crore.

War 2 Day-Wise Box Office Collection (as per Sacnilk)

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 52 crore

Day 2 (Friday): Rs 57.35 crore

Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 33.25 crore

Day 4 (Sunday): Rs 31 crore

Total (4 Days): Rs 173.60 crore

The Hindi version has contributed the largest share, followed by Telugu, while Tamil earnings remain low. According to the reports, Overseas, War 2 has earned over $5 million (Rs 45 crore), taking its worldwide collection to Rs 218.60 crore.

Released alongside Rajinikanth’s Coolie, the film faces stiff competition. Coolie has already crossed Rs 170 crore in India and is racing faster toward the Rs 200 crore mark despite fewer screens. Trade experts said the decline on Sunday, usually the strongest day of an opening weekend, has raised concerns about the film’s momentum in the coming days.

War 2 also features Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana. Made on a reported budget of Rs 300 to 400 crore, the film carries forward the YRF Spy Universe that includes Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise. The film also teases Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, scheduled to release on December 25.