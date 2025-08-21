War 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s Film Misses Rs 200 Crore Mark in First Week – Check Earnings

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s action thriller War 2 completed its first week at the box office on a strong note. The film faced a major clash with Coolie but maintained steady earnings. As per early reports, War 2 narrowly missed entering the Rs 200 crore club in its first week. The prequel had earned Rs 238.35 crore in the same period. According to Sacnilk, War 2 earned Rs 5.50 crore on Day 7. The film’s total net collection stands at Rs 199 crore. Hindi occupancy on Wednesday was 10.21 per cent. Morning shows recorded 7.11 per cent, afternoon 10.18 per cent, evening 10.81 per cent, and night 12.73 per cent occupancy.

Day-wise collections for War 2 are as follows: Day 1: Rs 52 crore, Day 2: Rs 57.85 crore, Day 3: Rs 33.25 crore, Day 4: Rs 32.65 crore, Day 5: Rs 8.75 crore, Day 6: Rs 9 crore, Day 7: Rs 5.50 crore.

The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by YRF. The story follows secret agent Kabir Dhaliwal, accused of betraying the nation, as RAW assigns another agent to capture him. War 2 also features Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana.

Made on a reported budget of Rs 300 to 400 crore, the film carries forward the YRF Spy Universe that includes Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise. The film also teases Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, scheduled to release on December 25.